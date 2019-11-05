Video: Jorginho’s ice-cold penalty to equalise for Chelsea vs Ajax

Chelsea managed to get themselves back on level terms against Ajax this evening almost immediately. Jorginho scored from the spot after Pulisic won a penalty.

The Blues found themselves a goal down against Ajax less than two minutes into tonight’s Champions League clash. Talisman Tammy Abraham turned the ball into his own net.

Almost immediately after going behind, Christian Pulisic used his trickery to charge into Ajax’s boss and he was brought down by Dutchman Joel Veltman.

Midfielder Jorginho confidently stepped up and put the ball into the back of the net, sending Ajax’s Andre ONana the wrong with a perfect penalty.

Take a look at the equaliser below:

The Blues will be hoping to steady the game after a turbulent start, it’s not every day we get to see two goals in the first four minutes of a match.