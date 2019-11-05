Menu

Video: Kondogbia scores absolute screamer from distance as Valencia defeat Lille to keep the pressure on Chelsea

Chelsea FC
This actually looks like being one of the most exciting Champions League groups this year. Three teams are level on points after four games, and there isn’t a clear favourite to run away with the last two games.

While Chelsea and Ajax were playing out an incredible 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge, Valencia were quietly dismantling Lille in Spain.

They would go on to win 4-1, but the third goal from Geoffrey Kondogbia was one of the goals of the round:

The view from behind him as the ball arrows into the top corner is a lovely sight to see. Chelsea still need to travel to Spain in November in what could be a critical game to see who goes through to the knockout rounds.

