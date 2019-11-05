Video: Lautaro Martinez bags classy goal to give Inter lead at Dortmund

Things are starting to look pretty tight in Group F in the Champions League, and so Inter’s clash with Dortmund could be decisive in terms of who advances.

Barcelona were held at home by Slavia Prague earlier in the evening, giving these two sides a chance to put real pressure on the Catalan giants for top spot.

It was the visitors who drew first blood in midweek though, as Lautaro Martinez scored a superb goal to give Inter the lead after just five minutes.

As seen in the video below, the Argentine international initially picked up the ball near the halfway line as his marker misjudged a long ball forward by the Nerazzurri.

However, he still had plenty to do as he showed great pace and strength to break free and then displayed excellent composure by biding his time to create the ideal angle to put his effort into the back of the net.

While he had the option of squaring it for Romelu Lukaku, he never really looked like missing and it was a wonderful goal from the 22-year-old who now has eight goals and three assists in 14 appearances for the Italian giants across all competitions.

Dortmund 0-1 Inter (Lautaro Martinez what a goal) World Class pic.twitter.com/7P0Bckms6g — InterYaCLVids (@cl_vids) November 5, 2019