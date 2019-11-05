Video: Lionel Messi so close to magnificent solo goal but effort smacks off the bar

Barca have really struggled to break Slavia Prague down at the Nou Camp this evening. It does feel like the team has had to rely on moments of individual brilliance rather than an obvious style under Valverde recently.

Even if they do draw the game they would still be in a strong position to qualify, but the pressure on Valverde could intensify.

Messi came so close to breaking the deadlock with this incredible solo effort:

We all agree that if it was Suarez in Greizmann’s position, Messi would’ve passed the ball right??#BarcaSlavia pic.twitter.com/phX67nfMui — E L E M E N ???? (@NanaQwofy_) November 5, 2019

It is interesting to note that Griezmann was wide open and Messi could’ve slipped him in, but you can’t blame him for fancying his chances from that position.

His shot was just inches away from producing another piece of magic to drag Barca to victory.