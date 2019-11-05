Video: Liverpool’s Origi flicks ball over Genk defender with amazing skill

Liverpool star Divock Origi showcased his fancy footwork for the Reds against boyhood club Genk this evening, check out the forward’s lovely flick below.

Almost immediately after the second-half of this evening’s Champions League tie between Liverpool and Genk kicked off, Divock Origi pulled off a sensational piece of skill.

The forward effortlessly flicked the ball over Jhon Lucumi’s head before charging towards goal.

Tonight will have been a special game for the forward, Origi came through the ranks of Genk as a young child before moving to Lille.

Take a look at the moment of magic below, courtesy of BT Sport:

It’s great to see a player playing with so much confidence right now. After a difficult start at Anfield, Origi has found his feet under Jurgen Klopp.