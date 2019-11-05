Video: Oxlade-Chamberlain’s superb goal for Liverpool vs Genk after brilliant Salah assist

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain certainly isn’t rusty in front of goal after his recovery from injury, check out the star’s brilliant finish for Liverpool vs Genk to make it 2-1.

In the 52nd minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Liverpool and Genk, Mohamed Salah showed off his lovely footwork by teeing up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Oxlade-Chamberlain turned and fired the ball into the bottom corner despite being surrounded in the box. This finish looked perfect.

Take a look at the England international’s stunning goal below:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain loves playing against Genk! Mohamad Salah's quick feet set him up to bury one in the bottom corner ? Great to see him back and enjoying his football again! ? pic.twitter.com/bkF6fbABF2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 5, 2019

What a strike from. Given the 26-year-old’s impressive form as of late it would be nice to see Oxlade-Chamberlain getting a start for England in the next international break.

The ace has massively improved in front of goal since returning from his heartbreaking injury.