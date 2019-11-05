Video: Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi scores crucial brace for Dortmund vs Inter Milan

Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi scored a crucial double for loan club Borussia Dortmund to inspire them to victory against Inter Milan, the Real Madrid ace is on fire.

In the 51st minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, full-back Achraf Hakimi pulled a goal back for the German giants.

The 21-year-old rolled the ball into the goal after a low cross. The ace’s strike was certainly inspiring as Julien Brandt made it 2-2 just 13 minutes later.

Hakimi completed a magical turnaround for Lucien Favre’s side after a brilliant link-up with superstar Jadon Sancho.

The marauding defender played a lovely one-two with the England international before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the youngster’s crucial goals below:

First:

Second:

Turnaround ? Borussia Dortmund go from 0-2 down to beat Inter Milan 3-2 That Sancho & Hakimi link-up ? pic.twitter.com/J3bQSKqqTu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 5, 2019

Hakimi is proving to be an amazing talent, he’s currently on the second year of his loan spell from Real Madrid.

Given his recent performances, Zinedine Zidane should be keeping a close eye on the youngster, he could be the long-term successor to Dani Carvajal at right-back for Los Blancos.