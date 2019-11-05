Video: Reece James produces superb finish to draw Chelsea level vs Ajax in thriller

Chelsea and Ajax produced a magical Champions League night at Stamford Bridge in an absolute thriller with eight goals between them after 74 minutes.

In a game which went back and forth throughout coupled with two red cards for the visitors as both Daley Blind and Joel Veltman were dismissed, the game looked to be over when Donny van de Beek made it 4-1 to Ajax in the 55th minute.

However, Chelsea had other ideas as they made the most of their numerical advantage and eventually dragged themselves back onto level terms.

As seen in the video below, it was youngster Reece James who scored their fourth goal on the night as he kept his head when the ball dropped to him in the box and drilled his effort into the corner to spark wild scenes at the Bridge.

Chelsea thought they had completed the turnaround when Cesar Azpilicueta found the back of the net just minutes later, but the goal was ruled out for a handball in the build up.

Nevertheless, it was an absolutely incredible game of football, with time still left for a winner to emerge and claim three valuable points in the battle to qualify from the group.