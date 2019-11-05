Video: Rio Ferdinand destroys Robin van Persie with hilarious joke during BT Champions League coverage

The entire BT Sport Champions League panel couldn’t contain themselves after a strange – yet hilarious moment between Rio Ferdinand and Robin van Persie.

After Chelsea’s thrilling 4-4 encounter with Ajax this evening, the BT Sport panel were overviewing the night’s action when Premier League legend Robin van Persie jokingly asked Rio Ferdinand “What time is it Rio?” (we aren’t sure why he asked this).

The Manchester United great savagely hit back at the retired forward by telling him “Time you sorted your blazer out.”

The Dutchman’s bold maroon-coloured jacket certainly didn’t impress his co-worker.

Take a look at the hilarious moment below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Joe Cole and Gary Lineker couldn’t believe what was going on and the entire panel burst into laughter before calling time on the programme.