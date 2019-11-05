Video: Vecino finishes flowing team move as Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan threaten to blow Dortmund away

It’s easy to see how much of an effect Antonio Conte has had on Inter Milan already. They’ve been poor and a bit spineless for years, but just months under Conte has completely transformed them.

They came so close to taking something from their trip to the Nou Camp, but it does look like they will take three points from tonight’s trip to Germany.

Barcelona have still got to visit the San Siro, so it’s easy to see Inter finishing top of the group. Their second goal against Dortmund tonight suggests they could trouble any team in the tournament:

What a team move! ? Started by Brozovic, finished by Vecino. Conte working his magic at Inter Milan ? pic.twitter.com/J1WckiqNg1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 5, 2019

Dortmund 0-2 Inter – (Vecino) ConteBall in full action enjoy – What a finish from Vecino pic.twitter.com/Rz8lgZFBdb — InterYaCLVids (@cl_vids) November 5, 2019

Conte might have raised eyebrows by getting rid of players like Icardi, Nainggolan and Perisic, but his methods certainly seem to working so far.