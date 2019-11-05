‘We want to be top of the league’ – Mount outlines Chelsea ambitions after impressive start to 2019-20 season

England midfielder Mason Mount already has his sights set on major trophies at Chelsea, having been encouraged by the team’s recent winning run.

The Blues sit fourth in the Premier League after 11 fixtures, six points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal and eight behind leaders Liverpool.

Frank Lampard’s side were tipped to struggle this season after a FIFA imposed transfer ban prevented any new players from arriving at Stamford Bridge over the summer.

However, Chelsea’s academy stars have stepped up to the plate, with the likes of Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori helping the team pick up an impressive eight wins from their last nine matches across all competitions.

Ahead of a home clash against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday, Mount has outlined his ambitions at Chelsea over the next 10 months, insisting a title challenge could be on the cards.

“We want to win trophies and we want to be top of the league,” said the midfielder – as per Sky Sports.

“We’re so tight as a team, the bond is so good and we’ve got that focus and togetherness that we need to win trophies.

“That’s our next goal, to win a major trophy. We just need to keep getting better and better, which is what we’ve shown over the last couple of weeks.

“If we carry on this level of performance, we can definitely be a top contender in any competition.”

Lampard’s men beat Ajax 1-0 at Johan Cruyff Arena on October 23 and another win against the Dutch giants would all but seal their place in the last 16 of this season’s Champions League.

Chelsea have been boosted by N’Golo Kante’s return to full fitness, while Ross Barkey and Andreas Christensen are also back in contention after injury lay-offs.

Mount will be expected to retain a place in Lampard’s starting XI, after making the transition from the Championship to the Premier League seamlessly since returning to Stamford Bridge from a loan spell at Derby.

The 20-year-old has already racked up 15 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals, and his continued presence will be vital to Chelsea’s chances of capturing some silverware in the second half of the 2019-2020 season.