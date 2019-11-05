‘Why can’t Lampard play him’ – These Chelsea fans react to lineup for Ajax clash

Some Chelsea fans are slightly disappointed with Frank Lampard’s lineup for tonight’s Champions League clash with Ajax. Is this the best lineup the Blues can pick right now?

Frank Lampard has made just one change to the team that started Chelsea’s victory against Ajax two weeks ago. American ace Christian Pulisic has been brought into the fold for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Blues were victorious when the two sides recently met, the west London club managed to pull off a 1-0 win in the tightly-contested encounter.

Check out Chelsea’s lineup below:

? Team news is in and there's one change for the Blues! #CHEAJA pic.twitter.com/Qzong4XEjN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 5, 2019

Here’s how some fans reacted to the Blues’ teamsheet:

Azpi been playing well but would’ve given Reece James a start tonight, Alonso also worrying but Emerson needs to be eased back in — CFC_Opinions (@OpinionsChelsea) November 5, 2019

Besides Alonso (of course, have to take Emerson’s fitness into consideration), I’m content with that starting XI. Hopefully, a better result at home tonight compared to the Valencia result. — Terry Sazio (@sazio1984) November 5, 2019

Smart move resting Emerson don’t wanna risk him again — Sinziii (@Sinziii1) November 5, 2019

Alonso ?? — PAREY SAMUEL (@KingParey) November 5, 2019

Good lineup but Alonso is slowing than Nicklas Bendtner — CFC ? (@TAbrahamSZN) November 5, 2019

If Alonso give out penalty or display rubbish today ehn,

He should be axed!!??? — Yun-Becker (@YunBecker9) November 5, 2019

Alonslow. ???? — Professional Bets ? (@pb_tipz) November 5, 2019

No Emerson on the bench??? hopefully he’s just getting rested and it’s not another injury — Freddie Nimmo (@FreddieNimmo12) November 5, 2019

Alonso why? — Waxson Bariya (@BahryBlaq) November 5, 2019

Why can’t lamps play Reece James ar RB and Azpi as LB then ???? — favzzali (@favzzali) November 5, 2019

Some supporters have questioned the decision to start Marcos Alonso at left-back ahead of Emerson, but the Italian has only just returned from injury – Lampard has made a safe decision.

Other fans called for promising ace Reece James to be handed a start in Europe, however you can’t really fault Lampard for picking experience at the back on this occasion.

The Blues have the perfect opportunity to solidify their position at the top of their group in the Champions League with a victory against the Dutch giants.