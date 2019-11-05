Menu

‘Why can’t Lampard play him’ – These Chelsea fans react to lineup for Ajax clash

Some Chelsea fans are slightly disappointed with Frank Lampard’s lineup for tonight’s Champions League clash with Ajax. Is this the best lineup the Blues can pick right now?

Frank Lampard has made just one change to the team that started Chelsea’s victory against Ajax two weeks ago. American ace Christian Pulisic has been brought into the fold for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Blues were victorious when the two sides recently met, the west London club managed to pull off a 1-0 win in the tightly-contested encounter.

Check out Chelsea’s lineup below:

Here’s how some fans reacted to the Blues’ teamsheet:

Some supporters have questioned the decision to start Marcos Alonso at left-back ahead of Emerson, but the Italian has only just returned from injury – Lampard has made a safe decision.

Other fans called for promising ace Reece James to be handed a start in Europe, however you can’t really fault Lampard for picking experience at the back on this occasion.

The Blues have the perfect opportunity to solidify their position at the top of their group in the Champions League with a victory against the Dutch giants.

