Arsenal fans can already be forgiven for getting very excited about the arrival of French wonderkid William Saliba at the club next summer.

That’s if this piece from The Athletic is anything to go by, with a very promising profile given of Saliba as he spends this season back on loan at Saint-Etienne.

The Gunners technically signed the 18-year-old this summer before sending him back to Ligue 1 to continue his development, but it looks like he’ll be ready to make an immediate impact when he links up with his team-mates at the Emirates Stadium next season.

As noted by The Athletic, Saliba is already preparing for life in the Premier League by working on his English, but is also still giving it his all to his loan club despite knowing he won’t be there for the long term.

Gooners will be delighted by his mentality, with this team badly in need of a quality young centre-back after poor seasons so far from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz.

The Athletic note that Saliba was also targeted by Tottenham before joining Arsenal, with the piece suggesting Arsene Wenger’s legacy at the club still makes them especially appealing to talented young players from France.