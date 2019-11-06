Arsenal are reportedly likely to try and get rid of Swiss international Granit Xhaka in the January transfer window after he was stripped of the Gunners captaincy by manager Unai Emery.

As per BBC Sport, Emery has confirmed that Xhaka has been stripped of the armband at the Emirates, with striker Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang taking over the reigns at the club’s new captain following this.

And now, it seems like this could be the beginning of the end for Xhaka’s career at the Emirates if recent reports are to be believed.

According to the Times, Arsenal are ‘likely’ to sell Xhaka on during the winter window, with the Times’ report also stating, via the Sun, that Xhaka, who’s currently on £100,000-a-week at Arsenal, could potentially seal a move back to Germany.

Given how he’s performed so far this year, combined with Emery’s recent decisions regarding the Arsenal captaincy, it’s no surprise to hear that Xhaka looks to be on his way out of the Emirates in January.

The Swiss midfielder has been below-par for quite some time now, with Arsenal fans seemingly making their frustrations regarding the player’s form clear during their side’s clash against Crystal Palace earlier this month.

As Xhaka was being subbed off, the player started receiving loads of abuse from the home support, something that lead to him giving some abuse back before storming down the tunnel and into the dressing room.

Tensions between Xhaka and Gunners fans seems to have hit a low point, thus it seems like a good idea for Arsenal to try and get rid of the player during the upcoming transfer window.