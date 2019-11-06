One of Manchester United’s fringe first-team players is reportedly open to leaving the Red Devils in the upcoming January transfer window in a potential headache for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd outcast Nemanja Matic is open to leaving Old Trafford in the January transfer window after becoming concerned with his lack of playing time.

The defensive midfielder understands that his potentially integral role for Serbia in the European Championships next summer could be in doubt if he can’t get some minutes under his belt, according to the MEN’s report.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils have slapped a €10m (£8.5m) price tag on the ace amid interest from Inter Milan.

A potential reunion with Antonio Conte at the San Siro could be exactly what Matic needs to make his case before Euro 2020.

The Metro recently reported that Matic is set to return to first-team training after being ruled out for over a month with an injury.

The Serbian has only made five appearances across all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side so far this season, as it seems that the Norwegian prefers some of United’s younger talents such as Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira in the middle of the park.

The Manchester outfit signed the midfielder from rivals Chelsea two summers ago for a fee of £40m, as per BBC Sport. Matic was solid in his first season with the Red Devils but has rapidly gone downhill since then.

Still, given MUFC’s struggles this season, Solskjaer could do with having backup options available to him, with Matic surely needing to be replaced if he does leave, with the summer departure of Ander Herrera still seeming to hurt the team.