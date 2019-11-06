Video: Everton star Andre Gomes provides positive injury update in heartwarming message to fans

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has provided a positive injury update on his Twitter feed with a video message to fans.

Watch below as the Portugal international says he’s recovering well after suffering a horror injury in the recent game against Tottenham at Goodison Park.

Thank you for your unconditional support! ? Obrigado pelo vosso apoio incondicional! ? ¡Muchas gracias por todo vuestro apoyo! ? pic.twitter.com/KEz31pvWD2 — André Gomes (@aftgomes) November 6, 2019

Gomes also goes on to say he’s now relaxing with his family and is grateful for the kind messages and positive energy being sent his way from supporters.

It will certainly be a relief to all in football to see Gomes in good spirits and we at CaughtOffside all hope he’ll be back on the pitch again as soon as possible.