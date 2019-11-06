Arsenal are reportedly keen to hire Manchester City chief Joe Shields – the man who discovered Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Shields is currently head of recruitment in City’s academy and is being eyed up by the Gunners in a major revamp of their scouting at youth level, according to the Daily Mail.

It remains to be seen if Shields will be prepared to swap the Etihad Stadium for the Emirates Stadium, but it could be a big boost for Arsenal in their bid to catch up with their rivals if this switch proves successful.

The report from the Mail explains that Shields is widely credited with discovering Sancho, who started out as a youngster at City before making a name for himself at Dortmund.

The talented 19-year-old is now a regular England international and is becoming regarded as one of the finest attacking players in Europe.

Arsenal have done well to identify exciting young talents in recent times with signings like Matteo Guendouzi and Gabriel Martinelli, but it would be a huge boost if they could end up finding someone like Sancho to bring through their academy.