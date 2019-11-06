A number of Arsenal fans are impressed with the set piece delivery of Nicolas Pepe as he set up Shkodran Mustafi’s goal against Vitoria this evening.

The German defender headed home a fine cross from a Pepe free-kick to give the Gunners a late goal in Portugal, though it wasn’t enough to win the game as the home side equalised late on.

Arsenal haven’t looked confident or assured in their play in recent games as results have gone badly downhill under Unai Emery, and that was the case again tonight as they needed a set piece to open the scoring.

Still, the quality of Pepe’s delivery made the difference for Arsenal on Mustafi’s goal, and fans are pleased to have a player capable of changing a game in an instant like that.

On this occasion it wasn’t enough to prevent the game finishing on level terms, and it’s clear Arsenal could do without relying on Pepe to bail them out in situations like this.

Of course, many will also be expecting more of an all-round contribution from the Ivory Coast international after his slow start to life in the Premier League, but the signs of a quality player are certainly there.

Here’s some of the reaction to Pepe’s inch-perfect assist…

Pepe might not be scoring but his set pieces delivery assists are highly impressive, the quality of those crosses #arsenal #AFTV #VITARS #VSCARS — Trillo (@Trillo7359) November 6, 2019

The way Pepe curls the ball is absolutely amazing. — Soundmaster (@Soundmaster363) November 6, 2019

Nicolas Pepe the only difference between us and Vitoria once again — Mathias ? (@MathiasBleng) November 6, 2019

Pepe delivers yet another quality free kick for @Arsenal #VSCARS — Simphiwe Vulindlu (@SimVulindlu) November 6, 2019

Good ball from pepe tbf https://t.co/BDqXkKO2It — gemma ammeg (@gbumbaclartv2) November 6, 2019

Beautiful ball from Pepe. Fantastic header across goal from Mustafi. Too bad he won't start Pepe at Leicester. — Täm (@tammrak) November 6, 2019

Pépé is a master of dead balls — Carmen (@CarmenAFC_) November 6, 2019