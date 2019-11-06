Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka reportedly has his suitcase packed as AC Milan show an interest in a January transfer.

The Switzerland international has just lost the club captaincy at the Emirates Stadium after a recent high-profile row with the club’s fans in a game against Crystal Palace.

Xhaka notably swore at the home crowd and stormed down the tunnel as they booed him in the Palace game, and his future in north London is now in serious doubt.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery confirmed this week that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has replaced Xhaka as skipper, and it could now be that the 27-year-old will be on his way out in the very near future.

According to Calciomercato, Xhaka is very much prepared to leave and has his bags packed and ready to go.

Milan are talked up as potential admirers, though it’s not yet certain if they will firm up that interest.

If any teams do decide to gamble on Xhaka, however, it seems he already has a foot out of the door at Arsenal.