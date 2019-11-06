Arsenal manager Unai Emery has responded to speculation linking Jose Mourinho with the job at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish tactician is going through a difficult period as Gunners boss, with his side winning just once in their last six games in all competitions.

Most damningly, Arsenal have performed poorly against weak opposition and repeatedly lost leads, having blown a 2-0 advantage at home to Crystal Palace and then 1-0 leads against Wolves and Vitoria.

Following the club’s latest setback in tonight’s Europa League game, Emery was asked in his press conference afterwards about speculation linking Mourinho with replacing him at Arsenal.

The Times have claimed Mourinho held talks with Arsenal chief Raul Sanllehi in a recent dinner meeting, though a later report from the Evening Standard suggested the club were not particularly keen on the Portuguese tactician.

That hasn’t completely put an end to the murmurings, however, though Emery gave a blunt four-word response to a question about Mourinho today.

When asked about Mourinho, he replied simply, as quoted by football.london: “I am the coach.”

It seems unlikely, however, that AFC will tolerate much more of the dross being served up by Emery’s side of late, with the club not looking like challenging for honours, a top four spot, or playing the kind of football usually associated with the team during Arsene Wenger’s reign.