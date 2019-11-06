Arsenal manager Unai Emery dodged a question about the major recent problem his side have had defending their leads.

The Gunners had another disappointing night as they drew 1-1 away to Vitoria in the Europa League, having gone in front late on through Shkodran Mustafi’s goal.

It looked like even Arsenal couldn’t mess it up from there, but they once again surrendered their advantage and left Portugal with only a point.

This follows Arsenal recently letting a 2-0 lead slip at home to Crystal Palace, resulting in a 2-2 draw, and a 1-0 lead at home to Wolves, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

On top of that, a youthful AFC side also led 3-1, 4-2, and 5-4 at various points in a thriller away to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, only to concede late on and draw 5-5 before then losing on penalties.

Emery, however, as quoted by football.london after the Vitoria game, did not seem to have any answers for his team’s struggles with this particular problem.

When asked why this kept happening, he said: “In this competition our objective is to be first in the group.

“We are going to play the next two matches to make sure we’re in that position. Now we’re going to prepare for a new competition.

“We worked, we played, fighting against a team with strong organisation.

“When we did the most difficult, score one goal, they drew at the end. It’s a little disappointing for that result.

“We’re first in the group, we want to make sure of that position in the next matches.”

Arsenal fans are unlikely to be satisfied with his lack of an answer, with the Spanish tactician surely running out of time at the Emirates Stadium.