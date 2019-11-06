Arsene Wenger has been made the new big favourite to take over as manager of Bayern Munich after RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick declined the opportunity to open negotiations with the Bavarian outfit.

Bayern have been without a manager since Sunday after old boss Niko Kovac parted ways with the club following his side’s embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday afternoon.

It seems like Leipzig gaffer Rangnick was the man Bayern wanted to replace the Croat, however according to reliable journalist Christian Falk, the German has rejected the chance to open talks with Bayern regarding the possibility of him becoming their new manager.

Exclusive @BILD_Sport : Ralf Rangnick declines the negotiations with FC Bayern. Now Arsene Wenger is the absolute favorite for the job as the Coach of Bayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 6, 2019

Following this, Falk also states that former Arsenal manager Wenger, who left the Gunners back in the summer of 2018, is now favourite to take over at the Allianz Arena.

This news comes after the Frenchman admitted on Tuesday that he’d be interested in taking up the vacant manager’s position at Bayern according to the Daily Mail.

Despite being out of a job in football for around 18 months now, we feel Wenger would still be a great option for Bayern to go with as their new manager.

The Frenchman proved during his time with Arsenal that he’s one of the best manager to ever grace the game of football, something that shows Bayern would be lucky to be able to appoint him as their new manager.

Now all that remains to be seen is whether the German giants are able to get a deal for the former Gunners boss over the line before their season turns from bad to worse.