According to the Birmingham Mail, Newcastle United have joined Premier League rivals Wolves in keeping tabs on Royal Antwerp defender Aurelio Buta.

The 22-year-old right-back is valued at around £5m and as per Transfermarkt the ace already has three assists and a goal from 12 appearances in the Belgian top-flight so far this season.

Buta came through the ranks at Benfica and has represented Portugal from Under-16s through to Under-20s level. The ace seems as though he has the energy and skills to suit the wing-back role that Steve Bruce often uses.

Whilst Buta’s signing would bolster the Magpies’ squad, the Tyneside outfit are already stacked in this area of the pitch.

DeAndre Yedlin, Javier Manquillo and summer signing Emil Krafth are all options at right-back – whilst they’ve all struggled to nail down a consistent place, a new signing may not be the answer to this problem.

£5m seems like a great fee for a player that clearly has a lot of upside, and Steve Bruce could do well to look towards the talented youngster if Newcastle can manage to cut their numbers in the position – otherwise this move may not be too cost-effective.