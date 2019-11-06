Real Madrid fans flocked to Twitter last night to make it known that they can’t wait to see loan star Achraf Hakimi return to the club after he impressed in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Dortmund completed a remarkable comeback against Antonio Conte’s side last night, as they came from 2-0 down to claim all three points against the Serie A outfit at the Signal Iduna Park.

A lone strike from Brandt was accompanied by a brace from Hakimi, as Lucien Favre’s side claimed their second win in the CL group stage to go just one point behind group leaders Barcelona.

Hakimi’s double was actually the second time he’s achieved such as feat in the Champions League so far this season, as the Los Blancos loanee also bagged two against Slavia Prague back in October.

The Moroccan is currently undergoing his second year of a two-season loan spell with Dortmund, having joined the German outfit from Real back in the summer of 2018 as per the Bundesliga.

And following this performance yesterday, it seems some Los Blancos supporters absolutely cannot wait to have the versatile 21-year-old back at the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future.

Can’t wait to have Hakimi back at Real Madrid. We need him badly. Carvajal been playing like a donkey. — TALIA (@taliaszn) November 5, 2019

Cant wait for Hakimi to go back to Real Madrid — Kiko Suarez (@imkikosuarez) November 6, 2019

Hakimi is currently one of the most exciting goal scoring fullbacks in football. Would be wise for Real Madrid to bin Carvajal and reel him back in. https://t.co/dpqqe9xPX6 — Adeoye (@Adeoye__) November 5, 2019

Real Madrid need Hakimi back asappppppp, he lowkey killin rn. Everyone finna be chasing to have him soon. — ONILUAP KCIRE (@_SoldMyS0le) November 5, 2019

Real have got to bring Hakimi back from loan like ASAP — ?? Your favourite Colombian (@KikiTheKooky) November 5, 2019

Hakimi Achraf is so good. He needs to return to Real Madrid — Erick ?????? (@15erickflores) November 5, 2019

I want Madrid to bring back Hakimi and Kovacic — Kevin (@KevinLeyva_) November 5, 2019

Come back home Hakimi!? https://t.co/p6lmvH7g8u — Kapil Pandey (@MadridKapil) November 6, 2019

