‘Can’t wait to have him back’ – Some Real Madrid fans desperate to see loan star return to club after ace’s shines in Champions League

Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid fans flocked to Twitter last night to make it known that they can’t wait to see loan star Achraf Hakimi return to the club after he impressed in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Dortmund completed a remarkable comeback against Antonio Conte’s side last night, as they came from 2-0 down to claim all three points against the Serie A outfit at the Signal Iduna Park.

A lone strike from Brandt was accompanied by a brace from Hakimi, as Lucien Favre’s side claimed their second win in the CL group stage to go just one point behind group leaders Barcelona.

Hakimi’s double was actually the second time he’s achieved such as feat in the Champions League so far this season, as the Los Blancos loanee also bagged two against Slavia Prague back in October.

The Moroccan is currently undergoing his second year of a two-season loan spell with Dortmund, having joined the German outfit from Real back in the summer of 2018 as per the Bundesliga.

And following this performance yesterday, it seems some Los Blancos supporters absolutely cannot wait to have the versatile 21-year-old back at the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future.

