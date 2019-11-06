Chelsea produced a ridiculous comeback against Ajax in the Champions League last night, as the Blues snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues found themselves 4-1 down against last season’s semi finalists at Stamford Bridge last night, however Lampard’s men didn’t go down without a fight and fought back to claim a draw in west London.

Goals from Jorginho, Azpilicueta and James saw the home side snatch a 4-4 draw against Erik Ten Hag’s men at Stamford Bridge yesterday, a results that means there’s still all to play for in Chelsea’s Champions League group.

In completing their comeback against Ajax yesterday, Chelsea became just the third English side in CL history to comeback from three goals down to get a result, and the first since Liverpool did so in the final back in 2005.

Chelsea now lie on seven points in their Champions League group, joint with Valencia and Ajax at the top, something that means the Blues’ fate now lies in their hands.

Lampard’s side take on Lille and Valencia in their last two CL outings, with the Blues surely now needing at least one more win to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition in December.

Even if Chelsea don’t qualify for the next stage of the competition, their fans will still have last night’s drama cemented in their memories for a long time…