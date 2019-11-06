Chelsea mustered up a dramatic comeback against Ajax in the Champions League last night, as the Blues recovered a three goal deficit against the Dutch giants at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side scored three second half goals against Ajax on Tuesday, as they recovered from a 4-1 deficit to snatch a draw from the clutches of defeats at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Azpilicueta, James and Jorginho ended up seeing Chelsea complete their dramatic comeback against Erik ten Hag’s side, who ended the game with nine men themselves after both their centre-backs were shown red cards towards the end of the match.

Things started going wrong for Chelsea in the first half, as Ajax found themselves 3-1 up going into the 35th minute following own goals from Kepa and Abraham and a header from Promes.

In doing this, Chelsea managed to concede three goals in the first half of a Champions League game for the first time in the club’s history, an unwanted feat that no Blues fan would’ve wanted to see their side accomplish.

However, despite this, Lampard’s side still managed to come back and snatch a point in a game they easily could’ve won should they have taken just one of the numerous chances they created during the last 15 minutes.

Given last night’s result, the Blues now sit joint top of their CL group alongside Valencia and opponents Ajax, something that means all three sides have it all to play for going into the last two match-days.