Frank Lampard’s youth revolution has moved so much faster than anybody expected. Numerous younger players have broken through and shown they belong at the top level.

All of this means there’s been a surprising consequence for the older members of the squad. Many thought Chelsea would be desperate to keep hold of their experienced players while they were under a transfer ban. It turns out they might not need them.

Pedro has found himself out of the first team picture for most of this season. The emergence of Christian Pulisic in recent weeks has made it even more likely that he will leave when his contract expires next Summer.

According to a report in The Sun, Fenerbahce want him to team up with them and Victor Moses at the end of the season. Because his contract is expiring he can start talking to foreign clubs in January.

It’s difficult to see Chelsea making much of an effort to keep hold of him, and at the age of 32 it should be important to Pedro to make one final move where he’s seen as an important player.

Turkish clubs have a history of throwing big wages at foreigners who are a bit past it, so Pedro seems the perfect fit for the type of player they usually target. The former Barcelona man might be a good signing for a Spanish team if he wanted to return home, but there’s no obvious indication of that just now.

The report goes on to indicate a January move might even be possible if Chelsea are able to start signing new players in the next window.

Whether he goes to Turkey is yet to be determined, but it certainly looks like the Spaniard’s time at Chelsea is coming to an and.