Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic didn’t realise Ajax had two players sent off in ‘wild’ Champions League clash

Chelsea superstar Christian Pulisic admitted after last night’s thrilling Champions League clash that he didn’t realise that Ajax had two players sent off in the ‘wild’ game.

According to the Sun, Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic didn’t even realise that Ajax had two players sent off in the pivotal moment of last night’s Champions League clash.

Centre-backs Daley Blind and Joel Veltman were shown red cards before Jorginho stepped up to score his second penalty of the night.

Former United star Blind was sent off for hacking down Pulisic while Veltman gave away a penalty after handling Callum Hudson-Odoi’s effort on goal.

Take a look at what the American superstar had to say on the eventful encounter below:

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic admits he didn't realise Ajax had been reduced to nine men during UCL thriller pic.twitter.com/6ClmlRozaE — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) November 6, 2019

Here’s a transcript of what the winger had to say, quotes obtained from The Sun:

“[The penalty] made the game even wilder and gave us more confidence to get those next two goals.”

“The whole thing was crazy, I didn’t even realise they got two red cards to be honest.”

“It was pretty wild.”

Pulisic can be forgiven for his moment of confusion, it’s not everyday we get to see such an exciting clash in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old is emerging as a crucial player for Chelsea, the tricky winger has chipped in at vital moments for Frank Lampard’s side this season.