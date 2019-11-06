Cristiano Ronaldo was not a happy man as Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri subbed him off in the Champions League clash with Lokomotiv Moscow.

Watch this little clip below as the Portugal international clearly looks irritated as he leaves the pitch and snubs a handshake with Sarri as he walks past him.

This is not the first time Ronaldo has behaved this way, and he’s made a habit throughout his career of being a little petulant.

On the other hand, some would also say this is part of what makes the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star such a winner and ferocious competitor at the highest level.

Still, Sarri won’t be too happy here and may have to remind Ronaldo who’s in charge in training tomorrow morning…