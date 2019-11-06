An experienced European manager is reportedly interested in taking over Manchester United if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sacked. The Red Devils have struggled recently.

According to reliable Bild journalist Christian Falk, experienced Bundesliga boss Ralf Rangnick is an option to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United if the Norwegian is sacked.

It’s added that Rangnick is ‘interested’ in taking over the Manchester outfit. The German has managed several top-flight Bundesliga sides during his career.

The 61-year-old is most known for his periods as Schalke and Red Bull Leipzig boss. Rangnick actually played for lower-league English side Southwick during a year abroad at the University of Sussex.

The Guardian add that the experienced boss loved his time in England as part of his studies for a degree in English and P.E.

Rangnick called time on his second stint as Leipzig boss at the end of last season.

The Guardian report that the gaffer is now acting as Red Bull’s head of sport and development – his duties involve looking after the massive company’s other football teams including New York and Sao Paulo.

Ralf Rangnick is still an option at @ManUtd if Ole Gunnar Solskjær will get sacked. Rangnick is interested — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 6, 2019

Bild’s Falk reported moments earlier that Rangnick had rejected the chance to hold negotiations with Bayern Munich over their vacant managerial position.

Rangnick is also vastly experienced in the role of sporting director – a position that is vacant at United. Should the Red Devils employ the German in a combined managerial and directorial role?

The German plays attractive counter-attacking football that would play to United’s strengths on the break, it will be interesting to see who the Manchester outfit go with if Solskjaer is relieved of his duties.