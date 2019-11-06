Frank Lampard provides injury update on Mason Mount

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that he hopes Mason Mount’s ankle injury to be minor.

The 20-year-old sustained an ankle injury during the second half against Ajax last night and left the pitch with Callum Hudson-Odoi coming on for him. In an exciting contest, Chelsea drew 4-4 against the Eredivisie champions.

SEE MORE: “He’s got great quality”- Lampard hails Chelsea ace following Ajax draw

Following the match, Lampard said that Mount’s ankle has been strapped. Speaking to the club’s official website, the Chelsea manager said: “His ankle is strapped, we hope it’s relatively minor, but that’s one for the morning.”

Lampard will be hoping that Mount’s injury doesn’t rule him out for long as he’s one of the Blues’ most important players. There is a good chance the midfielder might miss out Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace as well as England’s remaining Euro qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo.

However, he should be in decent condition to feature in Chelsea’s matches following the international break. The Blues play Manchester City on the 23rd before taking on Valencia four days later.