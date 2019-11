Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has had an absolute shocker here – and he knows it.

Watch the video below as the young Brazilian passes a pitiful penalty wide, with the Atalanta goalkeeper not even being called upon to make a save.

This is really poor from Jesus, with players at this level surely needing to do much better when presented with such an opportunity.

City scored early on vs Atalanta through a neat Raheem Sterling goal but won’t feel entirely comfortable just yet.