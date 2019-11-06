Barcelona fans have been handed some great news regarding the future of current manager Ernesto Valverde, as the club are said to be unwilling to hand him an extension to his current contract, which runs out in the summer.

Valverde joined the club from Athletic Bilbao in the summer 2017, and since then, has won two La Liga tiles, a Copa Del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.

However despite this success, Valverde’s stint at the Nou Camp has been far from impressive, with the club’s recent performances showing that the Spaniard’s time at the Blaugrana may be coming to an end.

This idea has been reinforced even further following a report from Marca which states that Barca have the option to extend Valverde’s current deal by an extra year, however right now, the club have no intentions of doing so, something that means he looks set to leave in the summer.

We’re sure this news will come as music to Barcelona fans’ ears, as they seem to be growing increasingly tired of that fact that Valverde is still somehow in charge of their football club.

Last night’s game against Slavia Prague summed up Barcelona under Valverde: lifeless in attack, uninspiring in midfield and shaky in defence, with no plan B for when things aren’t going according to plan.

The club always talk about targeting Champions League glory at the start of every season, however they’re never going to actually achieve that whilst Valverde is still in charge, as shown by their disastrous failures in the competition these past two seasons.

For the sake of the club, and their fans, we hope this report regarding Valverde is nothing short of factual.