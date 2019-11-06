“He destroyed our match”: Ajax star launches furious rant at the ref after nine man Ajax throw away 4-1 lead over Chelsea

Fantastic, yet another game where the main talking point is VAR and the actions and decisions from the match officials. Chelsea will be proud they came from 4-1 down to battle for a draw, but Ajax are clearly furious with the ref.

They were shown two red cards in the space of a minute and a contentious penalty decision allowed Chelsea to get right back into the game.

The continuous giving of penalties whenever the ball goes anywhere near anybody’s arm is really starting to destroy the game. Players might be better advised thumping the ball into their opponents and hoping it hits an arm rather than trying to play football and carve teams open anymore.

Dutch outlet VI picked up on some of Dusan Tadic’s comments after the game, and it’s fair to say he’s absolutely gutted but also furious.

Speaking after the game about the ref he said: “We must be furious about this. This is not possible. He destroys our match.”

He went on to add: “It is impossible for anyone to destroy our competition in this way. We had everything under control. I just don’t understand that he gives red twice in one action. I don’t understand.”

It’s never generally a good idea to speak out match officials straight after a game, emotions are running high and comments will get used against you.

The main issue right now is the footballing authorities will not take any responsibility for the way VAR is being used. It would mean taking responsibility and probably losing a very well paid position. Expect the usual silence and nothing to be done until something truly shocking happens in a big game.