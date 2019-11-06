Manchester United legend Wes Brown feels that Mario Mandzukic would be a fine addition to the Red Devils’ squad.

The former Croatian international is yet to make an appearance for Juventus with Maurizio Sarri omitting him from his matchday squad on most occasions. Manchester United have been linked to the 33-year-old striker for a while with Goal.com claiming that the Red Devils were confident of signing him for a transfer fee of €10 million.

Brown feels that Mandzukic will be a fine addition to the club’s squad. Speaking to talkSPORT, the former England international said: “He’s big, strong, can hold the ball up – he’d be a great addition. It would give some of the other lads a rest and give us an option to change tactics a little bit. You want to sign the right player, you don’t just want to buy anyone, you want someone who will fit into Ole’s plans.

Given Juventus’ options upfront, it will be hard for Mandzukic to appear in any matches for them barring the Coppa Italia fixtures. A move to Manchester United won’t make him a regular but he could find more minutes under Solskjaer.

Having an experiences player like Mandzukic could be pretty beneficial for the Red Devils as he can deepen their attack.