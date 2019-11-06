Kai Havertz has admitted that he’s ready to seal a move away from the Bundesliga “at any moment” amid reports linking him with a transfer to Man United.

Havertz has managed to establish himself as one of the biggest talents in Germany recently, something that’s come amid the player’s brilliant vein of form these past 18 months.

The German has managed to bag an impressive 23 goals and eight assists in all competitions since the start of last season, form that has seen him earn a call-up to the German national team.

This has also seen Havertz being linked with a move to some of the world’s biggest and most prestigious clubs, with one of these being Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United.

As per the Daily Star, United are eyeing up an £80 move for the German international for next summer’s transfer window, with the club even sending scouts to watch the player in his side’s clash against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight.

Amid this, Havertz himself has handed United a transfer boost, with the German stating that he’s ready to move abroad any time.

As per Marca, when speaking about his future, Havertz stated “I think I’ve picked up enough international experience at Leverkusen. I know the rhythm of these international matches and I’m confident that I can go abroad at any moment and play at clubs outside of Germany.”

These words make it seem like Havertz is ready to seal a move away from the Bundesliga, and potentially to the Premier League, in the near future, words that’ll surely come as music to United fans’ ears.