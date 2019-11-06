Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is of the opinion that his team can win the Champions League this season.

In 2018/19, Spurs defied all odds to reach the tournament’s final. At a point, they were close to exiting at the group stages but made it through to the knockout stages where they prevailed over Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax to reach their first-ever Champions League final, losing 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.

This season, Mauricio Pochettino’s side haven’t had the best of starts to the season and are currently 11th in the Premier League table. Spurs started the Champions League with a draw against Olympiacos which was followed by a 2-7 defeat to Bayern Munich at home. They brought their campaign back on track by thrashing Red Star Belgrade 5-0.

Kane feels that Spurs have what it takes to win the Champions League this season. As quoted by Goal.com, the England captain said: “Obviously, the Champions League campaign last year was so good for us. We got further than a lot of people thought we would. We’ve got to try to find a way of consistently winning games. We’re here to win trophies. If we can win one of the trophies we are still in, we will see that as a success.

“Can we still go all the way? I think so. You look at where we started in the group stage last year and where we got to, we proved a lot of people wrong. We’re in a better position now.”

Given the kind of journey Spurs had last season, it won’t be much of a surprise if Tottenham manage to reach the final which will take place in Istanbul.

Currently, the North London outfit are in a good position to qualify for the knockout stages and if they win against Red Star Belgrade, Pochettino’s side will inch closer to the next hurdle.