Marcus Rashford feels that it isn’t impossible for Manchester United to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils have had a pretty shaky start to the season so far and last weekend’s defeat against Bournemouth has seen then drop to tenth in the league table with only 13 points from 11 matches. They are 18 and 12 points behind rivals Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.

However, Rashford feels that finishing in the top four of the Premier League remains an achievable target for the club this season.

As quoted by Sky Sports, the 22-year-old said: “It’s going to be tough [to get into the top four] but it’s nowhere near impossible.

“We don’t need to focus on any other teams, we play our best football when we focus on ourselves and us improving. That’s the only way Man Utd play good football and we need to get back to doing that. It can be very simple for us and at the same time, you don’t want to make it complicated for yourself.”

It’s disappointing to see such an historic club who, at one time, were heavy favourites for the Premier League title, now languishing below the top six.

Manchester United still have a chance of being in the top four but they can’t afford any defeats in their remaining 27 fixtures. With teams like Chelsea, Leicester City, Arsenal and Tottenham present, it’s bound to be very difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad to manage Champions League qualification.

After tomorrow’s match against Partizan, Manchester United take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford this weekend.