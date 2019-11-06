Kyle Walker saved a free-kick in Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Atalanta tonight after being forced to go in goal.

The England right-back had to fill in between the sticks late on after Claudio Bravo was sent off, with Bravo himself having being subbed on for Ederson earlier in the game.

Still, Walker did a decent job of adapting to his new role, keeping this Atalanta effort out, even if he nearly spilled it.

It’s always hugely entertaining to see an outfield player go in goal and it’s surreal seeing Walker in there after so many years bombing up and down the right flank.