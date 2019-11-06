Barcelona put in another bleak, dull performance last night, as the Blaugrana succumbed to a poor 0-0 draw at home to Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

Having lost 3-1 to Levante at the weekend, Barca needed a good performance against Slavia last night in order to get their form back on track and boost their chances of making the Champions League knock-out rounds.

However, the Spanish giants ended up producing a performance nowhere near that, as they played out a 0-0 draw against Slavia in a match they could’ve easily lost on another day.

Ernesto Valverde will surely be under a fair bit of pressure going forward following yesterday night’s results, especially when you consider just how badly the Blaugrana played.

Valverde’s men looked lifeless in attack and shaky at the back, something Slavia picked upon and looked to expose time and time again throughout the 90 minutes.

Barca were so bad, talisman Messi even failed to score, which now means that the Argentine has failed to score in back to back Champions League home games for the first time since April 2015 following his blank against Inter Milan last time out.

0 – Barcelona player Lionel Messi has failed to score in consecutive Champions League home games for the first time since April 2015. Vigilance. pic.twitter.com/lsUR6HvmPa — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 5, 2019

With Barca having to play Inter and Dortmund in their last two games, we seriously doubt the Blaugrana will be qualifying for the knockout rounds of the competition should they put in a similar level of performance that we saw last night in their next two CL outings.

Worrying times for you Barca fans…