Video: Liverpool fans slam Man City hypocrisy as Raheem Sterling dives just days after Pep Guardiola’s dig at Sadio Mane

Liverpool fans are furious to see Raheem Sterling diving to win a penalty for Manchester City just days after their manager Pep Guardiola accused Reds star Sadio Mane of being a diver.

Check out the tweets below as angry LFC supporters vent at their former player on Twitter, with Sterling certainly seeming to go down very easily here…

Pep: “Sometimes Mane is diving.” Here’s a clear dive from Raheem Sterling. Pure hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/Ihet9Y8B7w — Sam (@SamueILFC) November 6, 2019

Pep had the audacity to say that Mane dives, but sterling does this. Love to see how the English media will try to defend sterling by using his ‘experience’ pic.twitter.com/6SMX2kGz0y — • (@LFCNasir) November 6, 2019

Imagine if that was Mane….. Sterling pic.twitter.com/vN07G63K6a — Stephen.. Armpit..fisher (@Stabler6times) November 6, 2019

In fairness, Sterling probably actually has more of a reputation for diving throughout his career than Mane ever has.

This was probably an attempt at mind games from Guardiola, whose City side remain six points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Still, it’s backfired here as Sterling really made a fool of himself and of his manager’s comments with this poor piece of playacting.

The irony of Guardiola having digs at Mané in the week only for Sterling to do that in their very next game is not lost on eagle eyed josh roberts let me tell ya — Josh Roberts (@joshrobertsss) November 6, 2019