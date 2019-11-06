Menu

Video: Liverpool fans slam Man City hypocrisy as Raheem Sterling dives just days after Pep Guardiola’s dig at Sadio Mane

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Liverpool fans are furious to see Raheem Sterling diving to win a penalty for Manchester City just days after their manager Pep Guardiola accused Reds star Sadio Mane of being a diver.

Check out the tweets below as angry LFC supporters vent at their former player on Twitter, with Sterling certainly seeming to go down very easily here…

In fairness, Sterling probably actually has more of a reputation for diving throughout his career than Mane ever has.

This was probably an attempt at mind games from Guardiola, whose City side remain six points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Still, it’s backfired here as Sterling really made a fool of himself and of his manager’s comments with this poor piece of playacting.

