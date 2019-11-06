Liverpool look to have been handed a possible boost to their hopes of beating title rivals Manchester City this weekend after an injury to Ederson in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Reds host City at Anfield on Sunday in a crucial six-pointer in the Premier League, and will no doubt feel more confident about getting a result as Pep Guardiola has cast doubt over his first choice goalkeeper’s availability.

As quoted by journalist Ben Dinnery in the tweet below, the MCFC manager could not confirm Ederson would be able to make it back in time to face Liverpool this weekend.

BT Sport reported his withdrawal was precautionary, but Pep was coy ahead of Sunday. 'Will Ederson miss the game against Liverpool?' "I don't know right now. It’s a muscular problem. It was a risk so we took him off as he was feeling it late in the first half. We don’t know." https://t.co/H1ECrzQow6 — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) November 6, 2019

The Brazilian shot-stopper went off injured in the game at Atalanta, with Claudio Bravo coming on in his place but then being sent off later in the game.

This meant right-back Kyle Walker had to go in goal for the closing stages of the match, in what were pretty surreal scenes in the match in Italy.

City could really do with a key player like Ederson back to face Liverpool’s world class front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.