Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was supposedly spotted chatting to a Genk player after their game in the Champions League this week.

According to Norwegian source VG, the Reds boss told Sander Berge that he was a ‘very interesting’ player after their match at Anfield.

This has been taken by the media in Norway to suggest Klopp is interested in highly-rated 21-year-old midfield player.

Liverpool have generally done well to identify young talent from all over the world, bringing in a number of their current squad in on the cheap and mixed them with established big-money stars like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

Berge looks like he could have a big future in the game and soon be on the move to a bigger club and more competitive league.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool’s interest will definitely go any further than this, but there does seem to be some suggestion it could.

It’s quite the compliment for a youngster still making his name to be personally approached like this by one of the world’s best football managers.