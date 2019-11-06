Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to try their luck with a bid of around £96million for the transfer of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands international is widely considered one of the finest centre-backs in the world right now and may even be a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or award this year.

Van Dijk has been a star performer for Liverpool and is not a player they would want to lose, but Don Balon claim Real president Florentino Perez wants to test the Reds’ resolve with an offer worth roughly £96m.

While that kind of money would be hard for many teams to turn down, one imagines Liverpool in their current state don’t need to be worrying about generating cash from player sales.

The Merseyside giants have long seen star names like Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, and also Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres in the last decade, poached by bigger and richer clubs.

Now, however, Liverpool are reigning European champions and will want to keep this squad together as they look to continue their charge for the Premier League title this season.

There also seems little reason for Van Dijk to push to leave Anfield for the Bernabeu at this moment in time, given the prospect of more success to come with LFC.