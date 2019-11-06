Liverpool’s Sadio Mane downplays ‘disagreements’ with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has opened up on ‘disagreements’ with superstar teammate Mo Salah, the forward believes it’s a ‘pleasure’ to play with the Egyptian talisman.

According to the Mirror via an interview with France Football, Liverpool star Sadio Mane has admitted to having ‘disagreements’ with teammate Mohamed Salah.

It seems as though the so-called falling outs have been massively exaggerated as Mane insists that it’s a ‘pleasure’ to play alongside the Egyptian superstar.

Rumours of a rift between the pair were sent into overdrive when Mane angrily reacted to Salah’s reluctance to pass the ball during the Reds’ win with Burnley earlier this season.

Here’s what the Senegalese star had to say on his teammate:

“He’s a crazy goalscorer and an exceptional player who can do everything,”

“We have sometimes had our disagreements, but it remains a great pleasure to play beside him because I have the feeling we speak the same type of football.”

Everyone around Liverpool will be hoping that this interview finally puts to bed rumours of a falling out between the pair, it seems to be nothing more than an exaggerated on-pitch dispute.

Mane and Salah will be hoping to challenge for the Premier League’s Golden Boot once again this season, although their attentions will firmly be on lifting the title.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have put themselves in a fantastic position to win the league this season, it will be interesting to see if Pep Guardiola can mastermind a comeback for Manchester City once again.