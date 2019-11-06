Giovani Lo Celso has just scored a rather comical goal for Tottenham as eventually went 1-0 up against Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League clash.

Watch this incredible sequence of events in the video below as the ball rebounds all over the place in the Red Star penalty area before Lo Celso finally applies the finishing touch.

It’s the Argentine’s first goal for Spurs since his summer move from Real Betis, but it seems unlikely to go down as a classic – or if it does, probably for the wrong reasons!

Tottenham won’t care about that, though, and in fact they may well feel this is the kind of luck they need right now after a difficult start to the season.