Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the timeframe that Paul Pogba will return from injury in his pre-match press conference this afternoon.

According to BBC Sport’s Simon Stone, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba should recover from injury for Manchester United by ‘early December’.

The Frenchman has been sidelined for a large portion of the season and some fans will be eagerly anticipating the superstar’s return with hopes he can spark an uplift in form for the Red Devils.

The Manchester outfit are sitting 10th in the league and hopes of a top four finish seem over, even challenging for a spot in the top six seems difficult for the struggling side.

It will be interesting to see if Solskjaer’s hint of an ‘early December’ return mean that the enigmatic midfielder will be back in action for United’s mammoth clash with cross-town rivals Manchester City on December 7.

The Red Devils have massively struggled for creativity from all areas in the pitch this season – but especially midfield.

Pogba has the talent to provide the cutting edge from the middle of the park, the ace’s performances have largely been inconsistent since his return to Manchester but it’s crucial that the 26-year-old gets back to his best once he recovers from injury.

Solskjaer’s side will have no chance of even coming close to their goals for the season if Pogba looks lacklustre once he returns.