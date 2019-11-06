Manchester United have suffered a blow in the race to land one of their top transfer targets, the Red Devils will have to wait until next summer to try to sign the star.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Manchester United will have to wait until next summer to even attempt to lure John McGinn away from Aston Villa, the Midlands outfit are set to reject any January transfer bids for the ace.

Birmingham Live add that the Scotsman is valued at around £50m, the Villains could make a huge profit on the ace they signed for £2.75m in 2018.

The midfielder’s value has skyrocketed – and rightfully so, given his integral role in Villa’s promotion and his superb displays in the Premier League this season.

Its’s not surprising to see that the Manchester outfit are keen on a move for the tireless midfielder, Birmingham Live reiterate that Sir Alex Ferguson recommended that the ace was brought to Old Trafford this summer.

The 25-year-old has played every minute of every Premier League game for Dean Smith’s side this season. The ace has scored three goals and registered two assists in 11 outings.

McGinn could settle at Old Trafford fairly easily – something that recent marquee signings have massively struggled with. The ace would be in a midfield alongside Scotland international teammate Scott McTominay.

The Sun also reported this summer that Sir Alex Ferguson is close friends with McGinn’s grandfather – the former Chairman of Celtic also ex-president of the Scottish FA.

McGinn has the aggressive playing style that United have lacked in recent years, the ace is always looking to make things happen and never shies away from the action.