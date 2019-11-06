Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy thanked Kyle Walker for stepping up and going in goal in Wednesday night’s Champions League draw with Atalanta.

Walker is best known for being an attack-minded right-back or occasional centre-back, and it was pretty surreal to see him between the sticks and with gloves on in tonight’s game in Italy.

"Thank you Kyle!" ? "I wind up the keepers in training telling them to catch it. I found out tonight you sometimes need two touches!" ? Kyle Walker talks @DesKellyBTS through his goalkeeping heroics… pic.twitter.com/VcycNAUeBQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 6, 2019

Speaking after the game, the England international said he was pleased to have made a save, and Mendy was clearly appreciative of the defender stepping in after Claudio Bravo had been sent off.

The Chilean shot-stopper was a sub himself, replacing Ederson earlier in the game, leaving City with no other option but to gamble with an outfield player in goal.