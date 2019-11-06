Menu

Video: Benjamin Mendy thanks Kyle Walker for goalkeeping heroics in Man City draw with Atalanta

Manchester City


Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy thanked Kyle Walker for stepping up and going in goal in Wednesday night’s Champions League draw with Atalanta.

Walker is best known for being an attack-minded right-back or occasional centre-back, and it was pretty surreal to see him between the sticks and with gloves on in tonight’s game in Italy.

Speaking after the game, the England international said he was pleased to have made a save, and Mendy was clearly appreciative of the defender stepping in after Claudio Bravo had been sent off.

The Chilean shot-stopper was a sub himself, replacing Ederson earlier in the game, leaving City with no other option but to gamble with an outfield player in goal.

