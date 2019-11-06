Barcelona fans have called for the club to sell Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal after the Blaugrana succumbed to a disappointing 0-0 draw with Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Barca dropped even more points in the Champions League this term, after they failed to break through Slavia’s impressive defence at the Nou Camp on Tuesday evening.

Despite stars players like De Jong, Messi, Griezmann and Dembele, Barca failed to find the net against their Czech opponents, who could’ve easily won the match themselves.

It was an awful performance from Ernesto Valverde’s side, who looked very unimaginative and lacklustre in attack during the entire 90 minutes.

A number of Barca’s starting XI put in below-par displays against Slavia yesterday, with players like Pique, Lenglet and Busquets all having a disappointing 90 minutes.

However, one player who Barca fans have singled out at their worst performer was Chilean midfielder Vidal, who, as well as Pique, Lenglet etc., didn’t exactly have the best game of his career yesterday.

And following this, it seems like Barca fans have had enough of the 32-year-old if these tweets are anything to go off…

That game was unbelievably frustrating… need that menace Vidal out immediately. Crazy to think they are trying to get rid of Rakiti? instead of Vidal. He’s one of the few who doesn’t allow our midfield to get picked apart — Jared Goessling (@JCGoose11) November 5, 2019

Barca needs to get rid of Vidal and Ernsto V — Ali A . Ali (@aliali574) November 5, 2019

Partey/Arthur 5,

Frenkie/Aleñá 6,

van de Beek/Riqui 8 Get rid of Rakitic & Vidal. — Alvaro (@solobarza1899) November 6, 2019

@FCBarcelona should sell Vidal n rakitic n buy ziyech. We are tired of strength,

We need tactical players with tactical coach.

Playing busquet n Vidal never works, — HOLY BILLIONAIRE??? (@MrChrisbrain1) November 5, 2019

Busquets Rakitic Vidal need to go. Not good enough — ? (@_21FDJ) November 5, 2019

Dembele, Griezmann and Vidal gotta go ffs — Hahahaha (@BoatsInBallito_) November 5, 2019